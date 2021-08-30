Finxflo (FXF) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Finxflo (CURRENCY:FXF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Finxflo has a market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $169,853.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Finxflo has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Finxflo coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Finxflo Coin Profile

FXF is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,971,265 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

