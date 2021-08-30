Financial Contrast: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Falcon Minerals pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enerplus has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

72.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Falcon Minerals and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $10.47, suggesting a potential upside of 78.65%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 6.64% 1.40% 1.15% Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

Volatility & Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.08 $7.70 million $0.05 90.80 Enerplus $550.34 million 2.74 -$689.29 million $0.07 83.86

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enerplus beats Falcon Minerals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.