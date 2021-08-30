Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

