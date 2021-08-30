Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 5,639 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2,922.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

