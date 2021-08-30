Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,780 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 61,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

