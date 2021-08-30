Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 273.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.87. 52,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

