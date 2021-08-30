Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 303,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,331,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $112.60. 160,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

