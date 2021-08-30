Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 305,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

