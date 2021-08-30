Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

