Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 221 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $120.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

