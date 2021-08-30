Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $49.05 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

