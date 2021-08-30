FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,928. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $397,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

