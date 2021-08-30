Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $282.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.54 million. Ferro posted sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

FOE has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,324. Ferro has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

