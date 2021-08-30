Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. 2,843,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,553. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

