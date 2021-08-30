Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,697 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BCEI stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 489,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,240. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.96.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

