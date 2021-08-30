Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 712 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.