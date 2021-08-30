Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,971,743 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNLI opened at $53.15 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.