Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $27.13 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

