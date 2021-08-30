Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NYSE:MSGE traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. 531,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,804. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

