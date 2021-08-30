Feellike Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,309.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

