FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 37,035 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

