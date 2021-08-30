FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $837.83. 16,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $740.79. The firm has a market cap of $351.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $835.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

