FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,324 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 676,386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $396,118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,908 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,078,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

ADBE traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $662.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $662.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

