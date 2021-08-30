FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 13,219 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $168.19. 96,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

