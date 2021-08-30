Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $33,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

