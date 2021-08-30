Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.46.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.16. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.