Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 9,432 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock remained flat at $$63.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

