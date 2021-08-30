Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $46.74

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $45.70. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 176 shares traded.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.