Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

XELA stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $785,000 in the last 90 days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.