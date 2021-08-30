Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

