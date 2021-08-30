Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $116,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $84.11 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

