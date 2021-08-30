Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $321.03 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $135.28 and a 1-year high of $328.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.