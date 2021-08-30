Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

In related news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

loanDepot Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

