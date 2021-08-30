Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 302.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $60.01 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

