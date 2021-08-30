Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1,578.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fortive stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

