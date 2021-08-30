EULAV Asset Management Sells 2,500 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.17. 916,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

