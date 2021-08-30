EULAV Asset Management Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 69.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 129,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.