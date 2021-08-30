EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in The Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $327.10. 2,926,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $345.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

