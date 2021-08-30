ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESSA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,371. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

