Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) – Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ABVC BioPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,076.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.89%.

Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.