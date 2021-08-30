Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

