Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the July 29th total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.77. 40,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,904. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

