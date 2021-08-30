Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the July 29th total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
NYSE EQNR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.77. 40,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,904. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
