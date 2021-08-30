Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $837.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 219.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

