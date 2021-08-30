Eq LLC Acquires 5,271 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Eq LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,057,000.

VONG stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.97. 274,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,874. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

