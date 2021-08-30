Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $68.63 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.