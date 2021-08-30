Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $74,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $480.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

