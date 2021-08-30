Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $55,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $268.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.10, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.