Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,446 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $62,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.65 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

