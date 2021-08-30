Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,499 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $65,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,838,219 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $199.86 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

