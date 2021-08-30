Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $67,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.